Freddie Kitchens wants Baker Mayfield taking fewer hits

The Browns got out of Monday night’s game with a victory and a healthy quarterback, but coach Freddie Kitchens wants to make sure Baker Mayfield stays that way the entire season.

“He’s taking too many hits,” Kitchens said on a conference call Tuesday, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I don’t like my quarterback to take hits. I can do a better job of putting him in better situations on a consistent basis.”

Mayfield took three sacks and three other hits against the Jets. The Titans sacked Mayfield five times in the season opener and hit him twice more.

Kitchens acknowledged Mayfield may be holding the ball too long because of the offense’s lack of reps together before the season opener. But Kitchens, who is the play-caller, said he can do more, too.

