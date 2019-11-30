Freddie Kitchens rules out a healthy Damarious Randall

Ejected from round one of Browns-Steelers for an illegal hit that caused blood to run from a player’s ear, Cleveland defensive back Damarious Randall won’t be on the field for the rematch.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Randall has been ruled out of Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh, due to a coach’s decision.

The move to keep Randall, who isn’t injured, off the field seems to reflect an effort to ensure that things stay under control. And it’s hard not to wonder whether that decision was made by someone higher on the Browns and/or NFL organizational chart than Freddie Kitchens.

The move will do little to reduce the venom of Browns fans, who believe that the Steelers started the fight that resulted in pandemonium, along with the rest-of-season suspension of defensive end Myles Garrett. But it could help reduce the temperature on the football field, where the last thing the league needs is another brawl.