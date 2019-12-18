Freddie Kitchens: Nothing wrong with Kareem Hunt challenging teammates

Browns running back Kareem Hunt offered a stern rebuke of the effort his teammates put forth in last Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals earlier this week when he said that players didn’t come out fighting and only started to give their all after halftime.

It’s not the first time that the Browns’ effort has been called into question this season and head coach Freddie Kitchens was asked about Hunt’s comments during his Wednesday press conference.

“I think Kareem is a great competitor,” Kitchens said, via Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan. “I think Kareem puts everything out on the field, he loves the game of football. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with challenging your teammates.”

Given the overall sense that the Browns have lacked the kind of self-control that’s needed to win consistently in the NFL, Hunt’s comments could also be taken as a challenge to Kitchens and the rest of the coaching staff to find a way to get that kind of effort out of everyone on the team’s roster. Kitchens didn’t address that Wednesday, but it should be a consideration for the organization as they make plans for the 2020 season.