Freddie Kitchens: “No doubt” Baker Mayfield plays the next game

The Browns have the week off, so holding quarterback Baker Mayfield out of Tuesday’s practice is apparently just a precaution.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said that Mayfield’s hip injury wasn’t a big deal and that there was “no doubt” Mayfield would play on Oct. 27 against the Patriots.

“He’ll be in better shape physically and he’ll be in a better place mentally too,’’ Kitchens said. “We’ve got to get him ready to play the last 10 games.’’

It looks like their bye is coming at a perfect time, for a number of reasons.

Mayfield was in obvious discomfort during Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks, and went to the locker room to get checked by the team’s medical staff, but didn’t miss a snap.

But beyond the physical, Mayfield looks like a guy who could use a week off to hit reset. His 11 interceptions lead the league, and his 66.0 passer rating is currently 32nd in the league among qualified passers.