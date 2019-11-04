Freddie Kitchens: Kareem Hunt 'will definitely have a role' Sunday vs. Bills

At 2-6, the Cleveland Browns are likely well beyond saving their season.

But they’ll look to a potential offensive savior regardless on Sunday with the addition of Kareem Hunt to the lineup.

The running back who served an eight-game personal conduct suspension to start the season after he was seen on video shoving and kicking a woman in a Cleveland Hotel last year is now eligible to play football.

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens told reporters on Monday that’s exactly what he’ll do Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

“I'm very much looking forward to Kareem being with us, being able to play,’’ Kitchens said Monday, per Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. “He will definitely have a role.”

What that role will be is not defined. The Browns have a horde of problems on offense, but the running game isn’t one of them. Through eight games, Nick Chubb has tallied 803 rushing yards and six touchdowns while averaging 5.2 yards per carry. He’s also added 25 catches for 161 yards.

The Browns are in a different place than they thought they'd be when they add Kareem Hunt to the offense on Sunday. (Ken Blaze/Reuters)

Hunt is one of the most talented backs in the game, who led the NFL in rushing as a rookie in 2017 with 1,327 yards. He’s a dynamic playmaker as a threat in the running game and passing game to break for a big gain every time he touches the ball.

He’s the kind of talent who could elevate an offense to a new gear on a team prepping for a playoff push. That’s surely the vision the Browns had in place when they signed him knowing he would potentially face a suspension because he was caught on video attacking a woman.

Alas, the Browns are not on the precipice of a playoff push, so the addition of Brown’s Pro Bowl talent will likely be superfluous.

