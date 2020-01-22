Freddie Kitchens, Jody Wright reportedly joining Giants’ staff

Former Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens is joining the Giants’ coaching staff, Mark Zenith of AL.com reports.

Kitchens’ role is unclear with Jason Garrett already on staff as offensive coordinator.

Kitchens’ hiring comes as no surprise given his relationship with new head coach Joe Judge. The two worked together at Mississippi State.

Speculation linking Kitchens to the Giants began shortly after Judge got the job.

Kitchens was fired by the Browns after going 6-10 during his one year in the job. He was Cleveland’s offensive coordinator for the second half of the 2018 season and previously was a position coach.

The Giants also are hiring Jody Wright, Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports reports.

Wright spent last season with Kitchens in Cleveland.

Wright worked as the offensive line and assistant head coach at the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2018. He spent much of his coaching career at the University of Alabama, serving as director of player personnel from 2015-17 and as graduate assistant/offensive analyst from 2010-12.

Judge was with the Crimson Tide from 2009-11.