Freddie Kitchens isn’t feeling significant head coaching learning curve

The Browns seemed to find the right footing in Week Four’s win over the Ravens, but they got blown out by the 49ers on Monday night to fall to 2-3 on the season.

A 28-point loss creates a lot of questions about the fitness of a team and gaining 180 yards on offense while turning the ball over three times means many of those questions will be focused on that unit. With head coach Freddie Kitchens calling the offensive plays, he’s the one that people will look to for answers to those questions.

One of the questions that Kitchens faced during a Tuesday conference call was whether he’s experiencing a significant learning curve in his first year as an NFL head coach.

“No, I would not say that at all. I would not say that at all,” Kitchens said. “I think you get into the situation, it is about the result and the narrative changes from the different results that you have. Of course, that can be the narrative. That is the easy thing to say. Just look at the tape.”

Kitchens is right about results changing the narrative surrounding a team and a coach. The narrative changed significantly between Weeks Four and Five because of the team’s wildly different results and continued inconsistency like that will only feed the notion that Kitchens still has a lot to learn about how to prepare his team on a weekly basis.