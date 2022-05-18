Former Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens has found his next job, getting the title of senior football analyst at South Carolina.

Kitchens and South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer have known each other for years; they were both on the Mississippi State staff in 2004 and 2005. That was the last time Kitchens coached at the college level.

It’s a fairly significant step down for Kitchens, who was the Giants’ offensive coordinator last year after Jason Garrett was fired.

Kitchens spent one season as the Browns’ head coach, going 6-10 in 2019.

Freddie Kitchens hired as senior football analyst on South Carolina staff originally appeared on Pro Football Talk