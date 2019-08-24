Freddie Kitchens frustrated with Browns’ offense

The Browns’ offense did not look good on Friday night, and coach Freddie Kitchens does not want to hear any excuses.

Kitchens said the absence of several starters does not justify the poor play from the offense in a 13-12 loss.

“Not at all, those guys are coached to execute,’’ Kitchens said, via Cleveland.com. “Those guys are coached to do their job and we didn’t do a very good job of preparing those guys to do their job and they didn’t do a good job of doing their job. The execution wasn’t there and it had been before. Those guys have played in other games and they performed in practice and they’re expected to perform.”

Kitchens didn’t specify anyone in particular he was disappointed with, but he made clear he wants the offense to play better.

“It’s not going to be acceptable and we’ll figure out why it happened – bad technique, bad execution, bad plays, bad play call,’’ said Kitchens. “It could be any damn thing. We’re not going to start placing blame tonight, we’re in this thing together.’’

Baker Mayfield finished with an ugly stat line of 10-for-26 for 72 yards. We’ll next see him Week One against the Titans.