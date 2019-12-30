How Freddie Kitchens' firing reveals the power struggle within the Browns front office

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson react to the news that the Cleveland Browns fired head coach Freddie Kitchens on Sunday night after only one season. Charles reveals a conversation he had with a source in the Browns front office that signals this move as part of the larger drama in the power struggle between GM John Dorsey and chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta.

