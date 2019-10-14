Freddie Kitchens doesn’t think Baker Mayfield will miss practice time with hip injury

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield injured his hip on Sunday. For now, it doesn’t seem that the injury will keep him from practicing during the next 13 days before the team’s next game, at New England.

“He is fine,” coach Freddie Kitchens told reporters on Monday regarding Mayfield.

He didn’t seem fine on Sunday, noticeably limping before exiting the game for evaluation before admitting after the game that the hip is tender and painful.

Kitchens remains optimistic. Asked whether there are any issues with the hip and if Mayfield may miss practice time, Kitchens said, “No, I don’t think so.”

The Browns will need Mayfield at full strength if they hope to turn things around after a 2-4 start, with upcoming games against the Patriots, Broncos, and Bills. Can Mayfield face the adversity?

“I think Baker feels like he faces adversity every time he goes on the field,” Kitchens said. “I expect the best from Baker moving forward. I expect the best from him tomorrow. I expect the best out of him when we line up and play New England.”

Baker’s best hasn’t been good enough this year, in large part because it hasn’t been very good. The Browns have extra time to try to address the situation over the next two weeks. If they don’t do it soon, they’ll have a hard time matching or beating last year’s 7-8-1 record.