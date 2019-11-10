Freddie Kitchens declines to explain reason for deactivating Antonio Callaway

Wide receiver Antonio Callaway was expected to be in the lineup for the Browns on Sunday and he warmed up in uniform as if he was going to play against the Bills, but his name wound up on the inactive list 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.

Callaway was not on the injury report and had played in the last two games, so the question of why he was inactive was posed to Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens during his postgame press conference. Kitchens said it was between him and Callaway and repeated the response when asked if it was a disciplinary matter.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield said Callaway was part of the game plan, but that “things happen.” One thing that happened for the Browns was that Rashard Higgins had more of a role and he wound up catching the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Callaway served a four-game suspension to open the year and has eight catches for 89 yards in four games this season.