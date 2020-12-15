Freddie Kitchens 'couldn't be happier' for Browns fans after team's 9-4 start

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens has no ill will after getting fired by the Browns. Kitchens told reporters Tuesday he “couldn’t be happier” the Browns are playing well this season.

Kitchens — who is now the tight ends coach of the New York Giants — made those comments days before the Browns and Giants play in Week 15.

Freddie Kitchens asked what it's like seeing the Browns' success. "Couldn’t be happier for the fans in Cleveland." Adds that no two teams, season are alike.



Also was fairly complimentary of Odell Beckham. Say he catches a lot of flak for being himself. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 15, 2020

Kitchens coached the Browns last season, leading the team to a 6-10 record. He was fired after just one year and replaced with Kevin Stefanski. In his one season, Kitchens butted heads with key players, including Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. After a promising rookie season, Baker Mayfield regressed, throwing 22 touchdowns against 21 interceptions.

Browns are much improved in 2020

Despite losing Beckham in Week 7, the Browns have performed much better this season. Mayfield’s numbers have rebounded. In 13 games, he’s already thrown 23 touchdowns and has just 8 interceptions. Landry is well on his way to another strong season, and Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt have combined to form the best running back duo in the NFL.

Though the Browns are 9-4, the team still hasn’t clinched a spot in the playoffs. With the Steelers leading the AFC North, the Browns are hoping to sneak into the playoffs as a wild card team. Cleveland currently sits in the No. 5 spot, but have the same record as the No. 6 seed Indianapolis Colts. The two teams below the Browns — the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens — sit only a game behind the Browns.

In order for the Browns to punch their playoff ticket, the team will need to perform down the stretch. If the Browns can beat the Giants in Week 15, Cleveland would have a favorable matchup against the New York Jets in Week 16. A matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers looms in Week 17, but that game might not matter depending on what’s at stake for both teams.

