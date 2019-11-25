Freddie Kitchens: Anything but doing your job not acceptable this week

The Browns and Steelers will be facing each other in Week 13 and that means that there will be a lot of talk this week about what took place at the end of the last game between the teams.

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens doesn’t want his team being part of any of those discussions. Myles Garrett won’t be playing for the Browns, Mason Rudolph might not be playing for the Steelers and Kitchens wants the Browns’ attention solely on the upcoming game.

“I want them to go into this game with one thing and one thing only on their minds, and that’s to do their job,” Kitchens said, via Cleveland.com. “And anything that overshadows that in any way is not acceptable and it’s not the best for the team. I want guys to show up ready to do their job. All that other stuff is just fluff. It’s just fluff just to give people things to talk about leading up to Sunday, and that at some point on Sunday around 1 o’clock, we’re going to kick the ball off and then that’s when it’s going be for real then at that point. And that’s when I want them to be at their best.”

Focus hasn’t been a hallmark for the Browns this season, but they have won three straight games since going into what Kitchens called “playoff mode” on Monday. If they can push that streak to four games, they’ll help their chances of shifting from playoff mode to an actual playoff team.