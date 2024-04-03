Freddie Freeman rips an RBI single
Freddie Freeman gives the Dodgers a 1-0 lead with an RBI single to right field in the bottom of the 1st inning
Freddie Freeman gives the Dodgers a 1-0 lead with an RBI single to right field in the bottom of the 1st inning
In just about every betting market, the Dodgers are a factor.
The Los Angeles Dodgers plan to have Will Smith behind the plate for a very long time.
Check out where our fantasy baseball analysts have the top first basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Cronenworth recorded his first four-hit game since July 2021.
The Orioles, Yankees and Rangers round out the top five of our inaugural 2024 power rankings.
LSU's win over Iowa in last year's NCAA title game was the previous record holder.
Joel Embiid came up big for the Sixers against the shorthanded Thunder.
The spreads for the national semifinal games are unprecedented.
Charles McDonald is joined by the great Nate Tice to determine the biggest need in the 2024 NFL Draft for every single NFC team. But first – Rashee Rice was reportedly involved in a racing-related crash over the weekend, prompting a discussion on players getting involved in things they shouldn't and why nearly everyone around Patrick Mahomes seems to be trying to make his life harder. In other news, NFL win totals for the 2024 season dropped last week, and Charles and Nate pick out a few that surprised them, including the Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys. Later, Charles and Nate dive into draft needs for every NFC team, as they go back and forth and give some favorite prospect and position fits for teams like the New York Giants (should they take a quarterback?), Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals and more.
Have a couple of fantasy baseball teams but are unsure how to keep them strong and winning now that the season has started? Don't worry — Scott Pianowski has your back.
The presumed No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is USC's Caleb Williams — we all know that. But what many might not know is that the rookie is set to change the record both for both fantasy and Chicago, says Andy Behrens.
Eleven years after his last official match at WrestleMania, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson finds himself in uncharted — yet somehow also familiar — territory.
Hernandez's PitchCom speaker was broadcast for all the world to hear.
Kamilla Cardoso is widely expected to be a lottery pick in the WNBA Draft later this month.
Juan Soto has hit .529 with four RBI in four games with the Yankees this season.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman recap the first weekend of action in the 2024 season including Juan Soto making an impact on the Yankees, Rhys Hoskins and the Mets getting into it and Michael Harris beefing with Phillies fans.
Michigan hockey star Frank Nazar made a memorable pass between his legs during an NCAA tournament quarterfinal that will surely be shown in highlights for years to come.
Check out some low-rostered players who could offer big production in the fantasy hockey week ahead.
John Calipari and Kentucky's incoming star freshmen have something to prove next season after the Wildcats had another early exit in the NCAA tournament.
The Rockets, who are in the midst of an incredible postseason push, just lost their first game since March 6.