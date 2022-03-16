Freddie Freeman posts emotional farewell letter to Braves, fans

Mar. 16—Sharing the news Atlanta Braves fans dreaded, longtime first baseman Freddie Freeman bid farewell to the team in an emotional social media post Wednesday afternoon.

The Braves and Freeman couldn't come to terms on a longterm contract, ending his 12 years in Atlanta that included the 2020 National League MVP and last year's World Series championship.

"I don't even know where to begin," Freeman posted. "For the past 15 years I got to be a part of your organization. It was truly an honor. We went through the very highs together and some lows but those lows is what made last year so special. You watched me group up from a baby faced kid to marrying my love @chelseafreeman5 and seeing us bring 3 beautiful boys into this world. I'm so glad my family got to be a part of yours! To Snit, my coaches, teammates, training staff, clubhouse staff, and everyone who made Turner Field and Truist Park so special for my family and I over the years, Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

"It has been a blast to have you cheer for me and I hope I was able to bring smiles to a lot of your homes over the years. I gave everything I had day in and day out and I hope you guys saw that as well. Although our time has come to an end, I look forward to seeing and playing in front of you all again. When that time comes, I hope you remember all the wonderful memories we made together. I love you Braves Country! Champions Forever! Love, Freddie, Chelsea, Charlie, Brandon, Maximus."

Atlanta traded for A's All-Star Matt Olson this week as Freeman's replacement.