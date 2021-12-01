Why Yankees should offer Freddie Freeman a 6 years $180 million contract | Carton & Roberts
On Carton & Roberts, Evan says that the New York Yankees should be all over Freddie Freeman if the reported price tag of 6 years, $180 million is true. He goes into detail about why Freeman's the perfect fit for the Yankees and it would be a good counter move to the NY Mets adding Max Scherzer. Watch more Carton & Roberts: https://sny.tv/shows/wfan-carton-and-roberts-sny-tv-simulcast About Carton & Roberts: Craig Carton spent a decade on WFAN mornings, Evan Roberts spent a dozen years in the midday…and now, they’re together in the afternoons on SNY!