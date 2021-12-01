Why Yankees should offer Freddie Freeman a 6 years $180 million contract | Carton & Roberts

SNY

On Baseball Night in NY, former Mets GM Omar Minaya says the team's dramatic free-agent signings were similar to the off-season in 2004 when he signed Pedro Martinez and Carlos Beltran. It changed other players' perspective on wanting to come to NY. Minaya: "You will see other free agents want to come here because of this move by Steve Cohen." Watch more Baseball Night in NY: https://sny.tv/shows/baseball-night-in-ny About Baseball Night in New York: On Baseball Night in New York, host Doug Williams is joined by a cast of leading New York baseball writers and other experts to discuss the latest offseason news involving the New York Mets, Yankees, and key division rivals.