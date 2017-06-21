Freddie Freeman could play third base when he returns from disabled list

Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is currently recovering from a fractured left wrist suffered in a mid-May game against the Blue Jays. His timetable for recovery was at least eight weeks, putting him at an All-Star break return if everything goes well.

When Freeman does return, the Braves may move him to third base in order to keep the hot-hitting Matt Adams‘ bat in the lineup, MLB.com’s Mark Bowman reports. The Braves acquired Adams just a couple days after Freeman hit the disabled list and he’s been a godsend for his new team. In 122 plate appearances, Adams has hit .306/.361/.658 with 10 home runs and 27 RBI. The Braves couldn’t have realistically asked for a better replacement, as Freeman was hitting .341/.461/.748 with 14 home runs and 25 RBI in 165 PA prior to his injury.

Freeman has only played first base in the majors and only played five games at third base back in 2007 as a 17-year-old with the Braves’ rookie ball team in the Gulf Coast League. He did play third base as a high school player, per Bowman. Adams is also a career first baseman, but did play a few games in the outfield for the Cardinals this season before being traded. He only played first base in the minors.

As Bowman notes, the Braves could also try trading Adams if Freeman returns before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

