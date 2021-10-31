Freddie Freeman advocates for Athletics to hire Ron Washington as manager

Freeman believes Ron Washington deserves A's managerial job originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Much to everybody's surprise, the Athletics are searching for a new manager.

With longtime manager Bob Melvin abruptly leaving to become the new manager of the San Diego Padres, the A's have a vacancy that they were not expecting to have to fill this offseason.

Melvin had managed the A's since 2011 and has become one of the most admired managers in all of baseball. In search of his replacement, Oakland might end up looking no further than a former first base, third base and infield coach Ron Washington, who currently coaches third base for the Atlanta Braves, who are currently playing in the World Series against the Houston Astros.

Washington spent 11 seasons with the A's before going on to be the manager of the Texas Rangers in November of 2006.

Following the news of Melvin's departure, Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman advocated for Washington being a candidate for the open managerial position.

“I would tell them he deserves it," Freeman told reporters prior to Game 3 of the World Series. "That man, I don’t want him to leave, but he deserves every opportunity."

If hired by Oakland, Washington would immediately make A's history.

If @Athletics follow Freddie Freeman’s advice and hire Ron Washington, he’d be the first minority manager in the 120-year history of the A's franchise. https://t.co/XCiZdoSP8G #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/aIR0HJjls2 — Jon Becker (@JonBecker28) October 29, 2021

There have been no reports yet that the A's have any interest in Washington, but if they do end up pursuing the 69-year-old coach, he will likely be among many candidates in the running to replace Melvin.