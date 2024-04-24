Freddie Dilione V commits to Big Ten school

Former Tennessee guard Freddie Dilione V committed to Penn State basketball on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound redshirt freshman entered the NCAA transfer portal on April 4.

Dilione V appeared in 18 games at Tennessee during the 2023-24 season. He averaged 1.7 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. His career-high for points was seven against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 6, 2023.

Dilione V went to Tennessee from Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina. He enrolled at Tennessee in Jan. 2023 and redshirted during the remainder of the 2022-23 season, while practicing and traveling with the Vols.

