Update on Freddie Dilione V ahead of Maui Invitational

No. 8 Tennessee (3-0) will open play in the Maui Invitational on Monday.

The Vols will play Syracuse (3-0) at 2:30 p.m. EST. ESPN2 will televise the matchup on Monday.

Ahead of tipoff, Tennessee provided an update on redshirt freshman guard Freddie Dilione V.

“Freddie Dilione V will not play in the Allstate Maui Invitational due to a partial tear of his left plantar fascia,” Tennessee announced. “His status is day-to-day moving forward and he will be reevaluated upon the team’s return to Knoxville.”

Chaminade, Gonzaga, Kansas, Marquette, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee and UCLA are teams competing in the 2023 Maui Invitational.

