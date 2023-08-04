Freddie Dilione on his Tennessee basketball debut vs. Lithuania
Freddie Dilione had 13 points in Tennessee basketball's exhibition against Lithuania.
Freddie Dilione had 13 points in Tennessee basketball's exhibition against Lithuania.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
The NFL says both violated the league's personal conduct policy.
I'm not buying into the Justin Fields hype. Prove me wrong.
Sanders called out the hypocrisy of those who chastise players for chasing money but not school administrators.
Anthony Davis averaged 25.9 points for the Lakers last season.
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to its fastest track this weekend as the chase for the final playoff spots heats up.
Ware was an anchor for the Cowboys' defense for several years, and then he capped his career by helping the Broncos win a Super Bowl title.
“I had planned to do everything I wanted to do at that point in my life, spend as much money as I possibly could and then my plan was to take my life."
Fantasy analyst Antonio Losada breaks down some projections he thinks will get crushed in 2023.
If anyone sees this as a farce, they should listen to Diaz and know it is anything but that.
Themba Gorimbo had $7 in his bank account before his last fight.
Matt Harmon and Fantasy Points' Scott Barrett conclude 'Rankings Week' by trying to identify the hardest players to rank and project in fantasy drafts this month.
For more than a half-decade, Diana Taurasi has been the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer. Now, the Phoenix Mercury guard has pushed the mark to a milestone number.
The former No. 2 overall pick connected on a 57-yard pass in the first quarter of Jets-Browns.
The Bears are signing one of the top remaining free agents.
Jake Paul has a lot of talents and one of them is his ability to promote. But the influencer boxing craze has developed on his watch and is taking attention away from real boxing at a time when the sport could use it.
Anthony Rizzo said he was more tired and would wake up feeling hungover as a result of the injury.
What can preseason projections, Pythagorean records and post-deadline projections tell us about the rest of the season?
No matter how bad the Browns got, Joe Thomas' play never slipped.