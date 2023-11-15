Freddie Dilione left Tennessee basketball's game against Wofford on Tuesday with an apparent left foot injury.

The redshirt freshman guard was in a boot in the second half on the Tennessee bench. Dilione played two minutes in the first half before leaving an being evaluated on the bench.

Dilione scored seven points in 16 minutes in Tennessee's season-opening win against Tennessee Tech. He played three minutes against Wisconsin on Sunday. The North Carolina native enrolled early at Tennessee in January and did not play last season, opting to take a redshirt.

He was a four-star recruit.

This story will be updated

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Freddie Dilione injured in Tennessee basketball vs Wofford