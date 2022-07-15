Fred Wright 'inspired' by Tom Pidcock's Tour heroics as he narrowly misses out on stage win - REUTERS

Fred Wright said he had been “inspired” by Tom Pidcock’s heroics on Alpe d’Huez on Thursday as he went close to winning a maiden grand tour stage on Friday.

Wright (Bahrain-Victorious) finished second on stage 13 from Le Bourg d’Oisans to Saint-Etienne, well beaten by former world champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) in a three-up sprint at the end. But the signs are encouraging.

The 23-year-old south Londoner is enjoying a brilliant second Tour de France, having made his debut last year. His growing confidence has been evident in the fact he has made the breakaway three times in the last week.

Wright was the last to surrender as the break was swallowed up on the road to Lausanne last Saturday, getting to within 3km of the finish. He then finished ninth on Tuesday, fighting for the win on a tough stage to Megeve.

Friday was his best effort yet, even if Pedersen - the 2019 road world champion - always looked in control having whittled the six-man lead group down to just three riders with an attack 12km from the finish. The Dane led out the sprint and never looked in any real danger of losing.

“I’m a bit gutted to be honest,” Wright admitted. “Second is still pretty good but I wanted that win. Fair play to Mads, he was super strong. I needed to attack on the last climb but the tempo he set was as hard as I could go. And as soon as we got over it, it was like 'Damn, it’s going to be a sprint and I’m not going to be able to beat him'.”

Wright said he had been inspired to have another go by Pidcock’s win on Alpe d’Huez. “What he [Pidcock] did was absolutely phenomenal,” Wright said. “It would've been pretty special to have two of us [British] boys win two stages in a row. But it is what it is. I’ll keep trying.”

It was a quiet day for the general classification contenders, who were recuperating after their exertions in the Alps.

There will be more chances for a breakaway to succeed in stage 14 on Saturday, from Saint-Etienne to the airfield in Mende where Briton Steve Cummings famously won in 2015.