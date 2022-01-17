Fred Warner's reassuring message for 49ers fans after injury

Alex Didion
·1 min read
Warner has reassuring message for 49ers fans after ankle scare originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After an injury scare during Sunday's NFC Wild Card Game, Fred Warner offered a reassuring message to 49ers fans that "we'll be good to go" for the upcoming divisional-round matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

Warner tweaked an ankle injury that had bothered him earlier in the season, and was set to undergo tests on Monday when the 49ers returned to the Bay Area.

Before exiting Sunday's game, Warner had five combined tackles.

RELATED: Maiocco: With 49ers' roster makeup, they are not going away

The 49ers will need Warner's leadership on the defense against the NFC's top-seeded Packers on Saturday. Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams both were first-team All-Pros in 2021, and Adams hauled in 12 catches for 132 yards and a touchdown when these teams met back in Week 3.

We likely will get official word from Kyle Shanahan on Warner's status during the head coach's conference call with the media at 3:30, but this is positive news for all of the 49ers Faithful.

