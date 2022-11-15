Fred Warner's impact on middle of field for 49ers proven by impressive stat

Impressive stat proves 49ers' Warner owns middle of field originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers’ defense is filled with players that are among the very best at their position, and one of them is Fred Warner, who played a significant role in the 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium.

NFL Next Gen Stats pointed out that Warner is part of the San Francisco defense that didn't allow a target to the intermediate (10-19 air yards) middle third of the field against the Chargers.

Warner had seven tackles, four of which were solo, and three passes defended against the Chargers. Additionally, since drafting the linebacker in 2018, the 49ers’ defense has allowed the fewest attempts (134), completions (71) & yards (1,330) to that area.

In October, Warner stated confidently that he believes the 49ers have the best linebacker tandem in the NFL with himself and Dre Greenlaw.

“Do we believe we’re the best tandem? Of course,” Warner said. “We said that before the season even started, that we have the best group in the league. So our job every week is to continue to get better, continue to play with our hair on fire and show up every game.”

“He’s taking his game to another level. Every year he’s continued to get better and you’re seeing it this year with the consistency and being around the football.”

San Francisco will again lean on Warner to make plays at the linebacker role when the 49ers face off against the Arizona Cardinals on “Monday Night Football” at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast