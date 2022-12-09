Fred Warner's favorite Tom Brady moment won't please Kyle Shanahan

Why Warner won't share his favorite Brady moment with Shanahan originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Telling someone to pick their favorite Tom Brady moment is like telling a kid to pick just one just candy in a candy shop.

But as the 49ers get ready to host Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, star linebacker Fred Warner reflected on which iconic Brady memory sticks out most to him.

"I mean I guess it has to be against [the] Atlanta [Falcons] in the Super Bowl," Warner told reporters on Thursday. "I remember exactly where I was when it happened and watching it unfold like ‘Of course, classic Brady.’”

Not a bad choice, that game will go down in history as one of the greatest comebacks in sports history.

But 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan might not agree.

Shanahan was the Falcons' offensive coordinator from 2015 to 2017, and experienced Brady firsthand in their heartbreaking Super Bowl LI loss.

Atlanta infamously blew a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots on an epic Brady-led comeback.

It was five years ago and Shanahan was hired by the 49ers the very next day, but it's probably still a sensitive topic for Shanahan.

So has Warner told his coach about his favorite memory of Brady? Or does he have any plans to?

“Ah, probably shouldn’t do that," Warner responded.

Good call, Fred. Good call.

