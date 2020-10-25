Fred Warner's awesome interception lauded by injured 49ers teammates

Injured 49ers applaud Warner's great pick vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As one of the best all-around linebackers in the NFL, Fred Warner doesn't receive the fanfare he deserves. But that's bound to change soon, especially after standout plays like the one he had in the first half of the 49ers' Sunday game against the Patriots.

Midway through the second quarter, Warner dropped back in coverage and intercepted an errant pass by New England quarterback Cam Newton. Warner showed tremendous concentration on the play, picking the ball off just before it hit the ground.

If Fred Warner doesn’t get awarded the All-Pro label this season, we riot. #49ers pic.twitter.com/4CS7RrXe7X — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) October 25, 2020

It was Warner's second interception of the season, making him the first 49ers linebacker with multiple picks since Ray-Ray Armstrong in 2017. Warner continues to be one of the best coverage linebackers in the entire league, as he entered the game with a 90.1 coverage grade, according to Pro Football Focus -- the second-highest mark among all qualifying players.

Fred Warner came into today’s game with a 90.1 coverage grade, second highest among qualifying LBs. #49ers — Jeff Deeney (@PFF_Jeff) October 25, 2020

Warner might not receive the attention he deserves on a national scale, but his teammates are well aware of what he brings to the table. Several injured 49ers took to Twitter following Warner's interception to express their amazement.

The 49ers currently are without many of their best defensive players, but Warner certainly is doing his best to keep them afloat in the meantime.

