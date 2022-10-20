Fred Warner welcomes Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes challenge vs. Chiefs

Warner welcomes Kelce, Mahomes challenge vs. Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' defense is looking to rebound from a disappointing performance in last week's 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

San Francisco's bounce-back game will have to come against one of the NFL's scariest offenses -- the Kansas City Chiefs. That doesn't seem to bother linebacker Fred Warner.

"Super excited," Warner said to KNBR 680's Brian Murphy and Paul McCaffrey on Tuesday. "The fact that we’re playing Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes -- two of the best in the game -- is really just a great opportunity for us on defense, specifically for me to come ready to go.

"I love playing against the best. Travis Kelce is for sure a gold jacket guy, an outstanding player at the position. It’s just a matter of us coming to work and making sure we’re ready to go. I’m excited for the challenge on Sunday."

Kelce has been his typical outstanding self this season. Through six games, he ranks sixth in the NFL in receptions (41), ninth in receiving yards (455) and leads the league with seven receiving touchdowns.

He can stretch the field as a downfield threat also while being a red-zone monster, like in Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders when four of his seven catches for 25 yards ended up in the end zone.

"The fact that he can run the route like a receiver, but he’s still such a big body -- he’s so savvy when you watch him run his routes," Warner said. "He’s been doing it for so long that he knows the intricacies of the game that a lot of other tight ends don’t.

"Some guys might be big and try to use their size against you, or they might be a faster cat and just run away from you. But he has the best of both worlds. And obviously, Patrick Mahomes, that’s his favorite target. That’s the guy he’s looking for."

Story continues

The 49ers' Week 7 clash, which kicks off at 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday, is a clash between perhaps the NFL's top defense against arguably the league's best offense.

Kansas City leads the NFL in points scored (29.8) and ranks fifth in total yards per game (382.3). The 49ers surrender the fewest yards (255.8) and second-fewest points (14.8).

"We all talked about it before this season. What type of defense do we want to be? And all the leaders said that we want to be the best," Warner said.

"We want to be No. 1."

