Fred Warner, Trey Lance look unrecognizable in Madden NFL 22 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It’s officially Madden season.

EA Sports’ flagship NFL football game is finally here, and this year’s version of the game features some interesting player models.

Each year one of the biggest complaints EA receives from fans and players revolves around player likenesses. While it’s almost impossible to accurately represent each player on a full 53-man NFL roster, Madden has featured hilarious omissions from some of the league’s highest-profile players on each team over the years.

49ers fans won’t be happy to see what EA did with All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner’s player model in this year’s game.

EA Sports Madden NFL 22

Fred Warner is the highest-ranked linebacker in Madden 22 with a 94 overall rating.

Warner is the top-rated linebacker in the game at 94 overall and the fact that he can’t get an accurate face scan that reflects his likeness is ridiculous. If the 49ers Faithful thought that was bad, wait until they see how the No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance looks in the game.

Other top rookie quarterbacks like Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence, Jets’ Zach Wilson and Bears’ Justin Fields look comparable to their real-life counterparts, often so detailed it's hard to tell the difference. Lance’s face scan pales in comparison and that’s just wrong.

Other notable 49ers without face scans include Raheem Mostert, Deebo Samuel and Jimmie Ward.

EA Sports Madden NFL 22

Raheem Mostert is the highest-rated running back on the 49ers in Madden 22, but does not have a face scan.

EA Sports Madden NFL 22

Deebo Samuel is the highest-rated wide receiver on the 49ers, but he doesn't have a face scan.

EA Sports Madden NFL 22

Hopefully EA can update the likenesses on the 49ers’ best players as the season goes along and more players break out in big ways.