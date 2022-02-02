Fred Warner sees bright future for 49ers' Ambry Thomas after turnaround

Warner sees bright future for Thomas after impressive turnaround originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Ambry Thomas’ turnaround has left Fred Warner completely impressed.

The 49ers' rookie cornerback had a slow start to the season but Warner explained that was expected after Thomas opted out of his final season at the University of Michigan. Thomas kept his head down, worked hard and by Week 14 was tapped as a starter for the club and never looked back.

“Ambry’s story is incredible in my eyes,” Warner said on Monday. “I remember at training camp he was kind of on the line. Just wasn’t quite getting it and made a complete 180. Just came around and came up huge for us in the end.”

Thomas was only active for seven games through Week 13 and only on the field for 20 defensive snaps, but was used more frequently on special teams. Thomas eventually made the 49ers' coaching staff into believers along with Warner, playing nearly every defensive snap in his final seven appearances. The rookie corner missed one contest due to a knee injury.

One of the biggest reasons that the 49ers were able to make a run in the postseason was Thomas’ game-winning interception of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in overtime in Week 18. The rookie's play punched the 49ers' ticket to the playoffs, which extended to the NFC Championship Game.

“I feel like he is one of the biggest reasons we made it to this point,” Warner said. “The fact that he did what he did is incredible. I’ve got a lot of respect for Ambry and the way he battled because that isn’t easy to come out from where he was, and become the player he was for us.”

Warner went on to explain that he believes the 22-year old is “built the right way” and will not rest on his laurels. The All-Pro linebacker knows that Thomas will continue to work to improve and get a head start on his sophomore season.

Jimmie Ward sees Thomas’ improvement as simply getting accustomed to the game. The veteran safety believes more reps on the field have helped the game slow down for the young cornerback. Not getting star-struck by guarding the league’s best receivers takes time.

“He just had to find his confidence,” Ward said. “He just had to realize that the moment is not too big for him, that this is the moment he can separate himself from the rest of the rookies. I feel like he attacked it well. It took some time, but he figured it out.”

Emmanuel Moseley had first-hand experience with the rookie on the field. The veteran corner took notice of the improvements that Thomas made throughout the season and knows there is more to come.

“His growth has been tremendous,” Moseley said. “It’s crazy to see a guy like that come in - you can see he wasn’t as confident at first but his confidence is there. He’s guarding some of the best receivers in the league. He’s coming down, making tackles. Very excited to see what is going to happen with him.”

The young cornerback is set to be a big part of the 49ers' secondary with the future uncertain for several veterans. Jason Verrett, K’Waun Williams and Dontae Johnson will all become free agents this offseason.

