Fred Warner on SB LIV: Can’t dwell on it, I want to get back to work

When the 49ers were up 10 points in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV, it looked like linebacker Fred Warner would go in the books as making one of the biggest plays of a championship win.

Warner picked off Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter and set up the Raheem Mostert touchdown that gave the Niners a 20-10 lead on the Chiefs. Things would go south from there as Kansas City scored 21 points in the final seven minutes of the game to come back for a victory.

Some 49ers have spent time rewatching the game in order to make sense of what went wrong, but Warner said he’s not interested in going that route.

“It sucks, but you can’t sit [and] dwell about it for too long because you’re just wasting time,” Warner said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I want to get back to work. I want to be able to become a much better player than I was this season. And I know I will. It all starts now.”

Warner has started every game over his first two NFL seasons. He had 118 tackles, three sacks and an interception that he returned for a touchdown in the 2019 regular season before adding 20 more tackles and that Super Bowl interception in the playoffs.