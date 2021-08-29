Fred Warner rocks Giants jersey, hat to 49ers' preseason game

All-Pro Fred rocks Giants jersey, hat to preseason game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Fred Warner grew up in the San Diego area, but seems to have become a Giants fan during his time playing in the Bay Area. The All-Pro linebacker showed up for the 49ers' final preseason game Sunday in what appeared to be an Evan Longoria jersey and a Giants hat.

All-Pro Fred showed up reppin’ the Giants 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QqNTSa2Vjq — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 29, 2021

Warner and the 49ers have to hope they can replicate what the Giants have been able to do in 2021, as the Orange and Black stand with MLB's best record through 129 games.

After being named a first-team All-Pro in 2020, Warner solidified his status as one of the NFL's top linebackers.

The 49ers are looking to recapture their place as one of the league's top defenses after an injury-riddled campaign, and Warner will be the heart and soul of that unit under first-year defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

Warner clearly is all in on the #BayAreaUnite movement, and San Francisco would be thrilled to see 49ers dominate in a similar fashion to what Longoria's Giants have done throughout the season.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast