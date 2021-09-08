Fred Warner reveals 49ers' defensive mantra for 2021 NFL season

Warner explains 49ers defense's 'S.W.A.R.M' mantra for 2021 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It's out with the old, and in with the new.

Former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh left to become the next head coach of the New York Jets. Along with his departure, the "All Gas, No Breaks" mantra that he so famously coined left with him.

San Francisco has a new defensive coordinator, and a new mantra to go along with the change.

"DeMeco [Ryans] came up with his own slogan—S.W.A.R.M.," linebacker Fred Warner told reporters Wednesday afternoon."

Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has big shoes to fill. Having worked under Saleh for years as the linebackers coach, Ryans has plenty of experience with the defense already.

So what does "S.W.A.R.M." stand for?

"Special work ethic and relentless mindset," Warner said. "That's been his thing for our defense, and we'll probably just roll with that."

Notice anything off about that acronym? The words that are associated with each letter spell out "S.W.E.R.M.," not "S.W.A.R.M."

You know what ... whatever works for them I guess.

Preparing for their first season under Ryans as coordinator, how does he compare to Saleh?

"Him and Saleh are very similar in the way that they call plays, I guess," Warner explained. "He's real even-keeled throughout the game. There's not a lot of highs and lows, so I expect the same during the regular season."

Whether they're swarming or swerming, the 49ers defense is hoping to repeat the success that helped lead them to a Super Bowl appearance in 2019.

