49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had some good and bad news on the injury front for his club as it begins preparing for the Bengals.

Linebacker Fred Warner is slated to return to the practice field after missing last week’s game with a hamstring injury. Shanahan told reporters that Warner should be a full participant in Wednesday’s session.

But receiver/running back Deebo Samuel (groin) will not practice on Wednesday. Running back Elijah Mitchell (concussion/knee) also will remain sidelined. Shanahan said Mitchell suffered some knee irritation, which will keep him off the field.

Samuel could be back for Thursday’s practice, Shanahan said.

Samuel has 1,006 yards receiving and five receiving touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 203 yards and five TDs, four of which have come in his last three games played. He also missed the Week 13 loss to Seattle.

Mitchell suffered the concussion on Sunday. He has rushed for 759 yards with five touchdowns and caught 17 passes for 126 yards.

Fred Warner returning to practice on Wednesday, but Deebo Samuel still sidelined originally appeared on Pro Football Talk