Fred Warner’s pick-six gives 49ers 24-21 halftime lead

The Rams have more plays, more first downs and more yards than the 49ers. They had more points, too, until Jared Goff‘s first big mistake of the day.

Goff went 16-of-25 for 191 yards and a touchdown in the first half, but under pressure from Nick Bosa, Goff tried to dump the ball off to running back Malcolm Brown. Instead, linebacker Fred Warner intercepted the pass and returned it 46 yards to the end zone.

Warner’s touchdown gave the 49ers their first lead of the night with 46 seconds left in the first half. They went to the locker room holding a 24-21 advantage.

The Rams scored on three of their first five possessions, with Brandin Cooks scoring on a 10-yard touchdown catch and Todd Gurley running for touchdowns of 5 yards and 1 yard.

The 49ers’ other touchdowns came on a 19-yard Deebo Samuel run and a Raheem Mostert 16-yard run.

The Rams have run 41 plays for 240 yards and 17 first downs.

The 49ers have 160 yards as Jimmy Garoppolo is 8-of-13 for 105 yards and an interception. Jalen Ramsey picked off Garoppolo in the first quarter.