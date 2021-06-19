Fred Warner not No. 1 in NFL Wire list of 11 best LBs

Fred Warner turned the nickname ‘All-Pro Fred’ into a reality last season when he earned his first First-Team All-Pro nod. His stellar third season wasn’t enough to earn him the top spot on the NFL Wire’s list of the 11 best linebackers in the league.

Warner did land at No. 2 on the list, a more than respectable place among all the league’s off-ball linebackers. Only Seattle’s Bobby Wagner ranks ahead of him.

It’s not necessarily a huge surprise to see Wagner wind up ahead of the 49ers’ young star. He’s been roaming the middle of Seattle’s defense for almost a decade and has long been the archetype modern linebacker. Warner’s time as the league’s top linebacker is coming though.

He’s a lot like Wagner in that there aren’t many ways defenses can take advantage of him. Warner is an effective downhill run stopper who can also fly to the edges and help string out plays to the sideline. He’s excellent in coverage against running backs, tight ends and wide receivers, and he’s a capable pass rusher when the 49ers decide to blitz him.

Calling Warner a ‘snub’ at No. 2 behind Wagner is probably extreme, but it stands to reason that this will be the last time the 49ers’ LB isn’t at the top of the list. He’s just 24-years old and won’t be 25 until the middle of this season. Wagner is 30, Lavonte David is 31 and No. 3 on the list, and the No. 4 spot belongs to 29-year-old Eric Kendricks.

Warner is set to dominate his position for the next several years, and the fact he’s already made a name for himself as one of the two best at his position is a testament to his elite, well-rounded skill set required of today’s off-ball linebackers. If he puts together another All-Pro season in 2021, it’s hard to imagine he doesn’t take his place as the No. 1 LB on the NFL Wire’s list next year.

