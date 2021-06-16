Fred Warner, Nick Bosa both in PFF's top five players under 25

49ers' Warner, Bosa both in PFF's top five players under 25 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers have relied heavily on their core of defensive stars over the past couple of seasons. Players such as defensive end Nick Bosa and linebacker Fred Warner have established themselves as cornerstone pieces since being drafted by San Francisco.

Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus released his list of the top 25 players under 25, where both Bosa and Warner landed inside the top five.

Not only did both land inside the top five, but Warner ended up claiming the No. 1 spot as the best player in the NFL under the age of 25.

The 49ers' linebacker finished ahead of Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, and Tennessee Titans receiver AJ Brown, with Bosa ranked fifth.

Since his rookie season in 2018, Warner has quickly established himself as one of the best linebackers in all of football. Having played in all 16 games each of his first three seasons, Warner's elite play and durability have helped anchor the 49ers' defense.

Entering the fourth year of his rookie contract, the 49ers are likely to reward Warner with a lucrative extension either this summer or early in the season. As productive and reliable as Warner has been for the 49ers, he is more than deserving.

Bosa oftentimes is viewed as the 49ers' best defensive player. Warner is always in the conversation, but usually, Bosa commands more star power.

After missing nearly the entire 2020 season due to a torn ACL, Bosa currently is rehabbing and on track to be ready for training camp towards the end of July.

The 49ers have some exciting, young defensive stars, and apparently, the folks at Pro Football Focus agree.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast