Fred Warner, Kwon Alexander share emotional exchange after 49ers trade

It didn't last as long as he wanted, but 49ers linebacker Fred Warner cherished his time playing with Kwon Alexander during the last two years.

Warner shared several pictures of the two on his Instagram story Monday after the 49ers traded Alexander to the New Orleans Saints.

"I wouldn't be half the player I am without 56. I'm forever in debt, when it's all said and done you really a legend. That's my brother 4L (for life). I already know how you comin," Warner wrote on his IG story.

Alexander responded on his own IG story: "My dawg for life bruh! Keep being you and keep applying pressure! The link up will be real freddooooo!!" Warner also added two goat emojis.

The Hot Boyzz officially put the flame out 🧯 #49ers pic.twitter.com/1uyhjfcn80 — TheSFNiners (@TheSFNiners) November 2, 2020

The 49ers signed Alexander to a four-year, $54 million contract in March 2019. But a flurry of injuries derailed his short time in Santa Clara, and the 49ers decided to save money and send him to New Orleans. The Saints sent San Francisco linebacker Kiko Alonso and a fifth-round draft pick in exchange for Alexander.

Many 49ers players showed their anger and surprise at the move on Monday. This certainly isn't the kind of season Alexander and the 49ers as a whole expected to have this year. Then again, this is 2020.

