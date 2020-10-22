Fred Warner knows Cam Newton presents a 'very big challenge' for 49ers

Warner knows Newton will be 'very big challenge' for 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Fred Warner has a ton of respect for New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, who has made his way back after being limited to two games last season.

The third-year linebacker was looking forward to facing Newton last season when the 49ers hosted the Carolina Panthers in Week 8, but unfortunately, Newton wasn't healthy enough to suit up for the game.

Now that the former All-Pro QB is healthy and has found a new home with the Patriots, Warner finally will get his chance to face Newton on Sunday.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Newton has gone 2-2 in his four starts this season, and he'll pose a great challenge for a 49ers' defense that has struggled against mobile quarterbacks. Warner knows they'll need to stay disciplined in order to contain the elusive passer.

“Before studying the tape, I watched a couple of games when he was playing,” Warner said of Newton on Wednesday. “The fact that he has been able to come back and be as effective as he is with the Patriots. They use him and his skill set really well and put him in positions to be successful.”

Through four games, Newton has completed 79 of his 116 attempts for 871 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. He has been more effective as a runner and leads the Patriots with 45 carries for 225 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Not to be ignored, Warner has been putting together a strong showing through the first six games of the season. He leads the 49ers with 50 total tackles, has two passes defensed and an interception, all while being responsible for making the defensive calls on the field.

Newton presents a major test for Warner and the defense, but the standout linebacker is confident they'll be up to the task.

“Just how big of a body he is and delivering the football where it needs to be and not being afraid to air it out,” Warner said. “I know he’s going to present a very big challenge for us. We got to make sure we are on top of our details.”

