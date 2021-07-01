Fred Warner jokes he 'strapped up' George Kittle in first 49ers practice

Warner jokes he 'strapped up' Kittle in first 49ers practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

George Kittle is one of the most unguardable offensive weapons in the NFL.

Fred Warner might be football's best linebacker in coverage.

That begs the question: Who would win in a matchup between the two 49ers stars? Unsurprisingly, they seem to differ in their answers.

"Well, I strapped him up the first day of practice, I think," Warner told Greg Papa during the 49ers 2021 State of the Franchise event. "He came off the line, I put my hands on him, he tried wiggling."

Kittle remembers it differently.

"Yeah, yeah. I can pull up the tape, man," Kittle responded.

After the two laughed it off, it was clear how much respect Warner has for perhaps the best tight end in the league.

"I was just a wide-eyed rookie when he was here, man," Warner said.

When Warner was a rookie as a third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Kittle was coming off his own rookie year in 2017 where he hauled in 53 receptions for 515 yards and two touchdowns. But when Warner was a rookie, Kittle broke the single-season tight ends record with 1,377 yards.

Warner lining up against Kittle in an NFL game would be a dream matchup to watch for fans. For the 49ers, it's just another day at practice.

