Fred Warner, Jauan Jennings praise new 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward

Warner, Jennings rave about new 'lockdown' corner Ward originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It looks like new 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward is making an impression on his teammates.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, both Fred Warner and Jauan Jennings raved about Ward's impact and how he has conducted himself thus far in training camp, with the former calling Ward a "pure lockdown corner."

"I think what's great about him is I'll go throughout practice and I won't hear anything about him, which is great," Warner said. "That means he's locking his side down."

The All-Pro linebacker noticed that Ward has been very active, getting his hands on the ball numerous times, and overall just "loves" what he's seeing from the defensive backs unit as a whole.

"They look really great right now," Warner concluded.

On the flip side, Jennings said it was "tough" going up against Ward in practice.

"It's tough, it's what makes us better, makes us good," the wide receiver said of Ward. Jennings concluded by saying that he "loves" the competition.

"Iron sharpens iron, I love it."



Jauan Jennings on going up against Charvarius Ward and the DBs pic.twitter.com/V8HbJyUgy6 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) July 30, 2022

Ward signed a three-year contract worth up to $42 million with the 49ers at the start of free agency. Originally drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2018, the 26-year-old Ward was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs prior to the 2018 season and was a member of the Chiefs team that beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

If all goes well in training camp, the 49ers' defense could be a force during the 2022 NFL season.

