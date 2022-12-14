Fred Warner hypes Dre Greenlaw as 'Big Play Dre' after win vs. Buccaneers

Warner hypes Greenlaw as 'Big Play Dre' after win vs. Bucs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Fred Warner is giving his 49ers teammate Dre Greenlaw what he feels the 25-year-old deserves from the NFL media.

Greenlaw is coming off an excellent performance in San Francisco's 35-7 blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers linebacker had 15 total tackles, with 10 coming without help.

"Just speaking on how he's played, just as consistent as ever," Warner told reporters on Tuesday. "He's one of the best tacklers in the NFL. He is called Big Play Dre for a reason."

Greenlaw also intercepted a pass from seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady during the victory, leading him to epically ask the Buccaneers' quarterback to sign the football he intercepted after the game.

Warner noted that it was only a matter of time before his teammate had an interception this season as the former University of Arkansas linebacker timed his jump right to deflect the pass from Brady and eventually secure it for the interception.

"It was only a matter of time before he did something like that, that type of catch he had because he does it in practice all the time," Warner said.

"I forget who I was talking about it with, but I was like, he's got to do something like that in a game at some point. And he did it this past Sunday. So a lot more big plays coming from Dre."

The 49ers hope that Warner is correct with his prognosis regarding Greenlaw delivering more big plays as the team heads out on the road to face the Seattle Seahawks on "Thursday Night Football" at Lumen Field.

