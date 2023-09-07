Fred Warner: Having Nick Bosa back makes everybody's life easier

Edge rusher Nick Bosa is back in the Bay Area after agreeing to a record new deal with the 49ers on Wednesday.

Pictures and video posted to social media showed the reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year getting off the plane in California, with Bosa saying in a message to fans that he was "sorry for the scare."

Bosa's return isn't a moment too soon for a San Francisco defense that is counting on his presence and production to help the unit stay at the top of the league.

"I'm sure everybody knows how he makes everybody’s life easier," Warner said Wednesday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. "Not just me. Being one of the most dominant defensive players in the league in the run and pass game, just the most complete player on the edge, clears a lot of things up for me.”

The 49ers were getting ready to play the Steelers without Bosa, but as Warner put it, "I guess it doesn't matter now that he's here, so we ain't even got to talk about it.”

Warner added that it’s “just a good morale boost” to have Bosa back in the fold.

“I'm just ecstatic to have him back,” Warner said. “The team can't wait to welcome him with open arms. … The arms might have to be a little wider because he got bigger pockets now, but we definitely going to welcome him back with open arms."