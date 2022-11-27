Fred Warner forces early turnover vs. Saints
The Saints got a first down to open their first drive Sunday, but 49ers linebacker Fred Warner came up with a forced fumble to stop some early New Orleans momentum. That was his first forced fumble of the year and seventh of his career. Samson Ebukam dove on it for his first fumble recovery as a 49er to give the offense great field position to begin the contest.