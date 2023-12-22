Fred Warner on facing Lamar Jackson: We've got to be on every little detail this week

Facing one of the league's best signal-callers this week, 49ers linebacker Fred Warner knows Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson presents plenty of problems for defenses.

The All-Pro linebacker said this week that San Francisco’s defense has to be at the top of its game to contain Jackson on Monday night.

"When he is running, yeah, he can hurt you with his legs, but he can also hurt you by running [and] then look down the field and throw an explosive pass on you, that sort of thing," Warner said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. "And him being more aware of wanting to stay in the pocket and deliver the football to the receivers, playmakers.

"So you can't just sit there and say, 'Hey, just hold him in the pocket. Don't let him get loose.' You hold him in the pocket, and you don't apply pressure, then he's going to hit you deep. So that's where it's like, we got to be on top of every little detail this week.”

Jackson has completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 3,105 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He’s also rushed for 741 yards with five TDs.

It's difficult for any defense to truly contain Jackson, who has displayed his dual-threat ability time and again. But if any unit has a decent shot to do it, it’s the one from San Francisco.