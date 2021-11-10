The 49ers lost for the fifth time in the last six games against the Cardinals last Sunday and they allowed an Arizona offense missing its quarterback, No. 1 running back, and top two wide receivers 437 yards in the 31-17 loss.

While that performance stood out because of who was missing for Arizona, the 49ers haven’t been up to the standard set by their defenses in past seasons. That’s led to some criticism for defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who took over when Robert Saleh became the Jets head coach this offseason, but linebacker Fred Warner pushed back on those opinions during an appearance on KNBR.

“DeMeco is doing an amazing job,” Warner said. “He’s doing outstanding. He makes sure we’re as prepared as possible every week. I know since he’s the head of the defense, he’s going to take a lot of the [blame] outside of the building. On defense as players, we know that it’s on us. It’s upon us to go out and execute the game plan that he’s set forth for us. He’s done, like I said an incredible job, especially in his first year. The type of style and the flair he’s brought to the defense. Obviously I’ve got a really close relationship with him, with him being my linebacker coach my first three years. He’s been the exact same person ever since becoming the defensive coordinator. I’m going to take responsibility for getting guys right to right this ship.”

The Rams are coming off a loss, but they remain fifth in the league in points scored so it will not be easy for the 49ers to right the ship defensively this weekend. Tough or not, the 3-5 team needs to be better if they’re going to salvage something from this season.

Fred Warner: DeMeco Ryans is doing an amazing job, it’s on us as players to execute originally appeared on Pro Football Talk