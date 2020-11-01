Fred Warner a constant on different 49ers defense Seahawks will see

Maiocco's Take: Warner leads different 49ers' D vs. Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Editor's Note: Each week, NBC Sports Bay Area 49ers insider Matt Maiocco will preview the upcoming matchup and key storylines heading into Sunday's game. For more takeaways and features from Maiocco, visit NBCSportsBayArea.com.

The stumping for Russell Wilson as 2020 league MVP might have started earlier than any campaign in recorded history.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback is one of the NFL's top players, for sure. But let's allow this thing to play out a little, OK?

The 49ers return to Seattle this weekend for the first time since their memorable Week 17 victory that delivered the NFC West title and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The 49ers defensive lineup on Sunday will bear little resemblance to the group on the field for the regular-season finale of last season – a game best-remembered for Dre Greenlaw 's stop of Jacob Hollister at the goal line that delivered the 49ers a riveting 26-21 victory.

The 49ers face their biggest challenge of this season against Wilson and his outstanding pair of wide receivers, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

But the Seattle offense will go up against its most formidable opponent, too.