Fred Warner confident Deebo Samuel’s contract dispute with 49ers will work itself out

Several of the league’s top receivers received new contracts or extensions this offseason. Deebo Samuel wasn’t one of them. At least not yet.

Samuel’s desire for a long-term contract continues to be an issue for the 49ers with training camp approaching.

Will Samuel be on the field with teammates for the start of training camp?

“I sure hope so, man,” Warner told Rich Eisen on the Rich Eisen Show, via 49erswebzone.com. “He’s one of the best football players in the NFL, so yeah, I sure hope so. [I hope] he’s out there.”

Samuel became eligible for an extension after the 2021 season, and the lack of progress in negotiations with the 49ers prompted him to ask for a trade this offseason. He is due $3.986 million in base salary in 2022, the final season of his rookie contract.

Warner has gone through the process himself, signing a five-year extension with the 49ers only six days before the start of training camp in 2021.

“I think when each player that goes through that process, from a teammate’s perspective, and knowing that I’ve been through that process as well, you’ve got to let that guy go through it, however it may go,” Warner said. “I know there’s been ups and downs. That’s just another part of it that a lot of people don’t see. You see the games on Sundays and things like that, but this is kind of just another part of that process, and Deebo’s going through that with the guys who are in charge of the team.

“I know there’s a lot of time left, and the thing I can say about Deebo is he’s an amazing player, as well as a teammate. That’s my guy, so I know he’ll get whatever he deserves. And I know, in good time, things will work themselves out.”

Samuel had 1,770 all-purpose yards and 14 total touchdowns in earning All-Pro honors last season, and he added a passing touchdown.

