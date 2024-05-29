Fred Warner: Brock Purdy will be the reason we have an opportunity to win a Super Bowl

The 49ers believe they have their franchise quarterback with Brock Purdy. At least it appears their front office does as they gear up to pay him accordingly. It also appears the head coach does given how he talks about the QB and the way he calls plays since Purdy took over under center. There’s a firm belief in Purdy in the 49ers’ locker room too, even on the defensive side of the ball.

All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner talked glowingly about Purdy when he joined the ‘Candlestick Chronicles’ podcast on behalf of health technology leader, Abbott, and their ‘Beat Malnutrition’ campaign with Real Madrid. Warner knows Purdy still has growth ahead of him as a pro, but also believes having him under center will give the 49ers an opportunity to win the Super Bowl trophy that has eluded them since the 2019 season.

“People gotta understand and remember that he’s only going into Year 3,” Warner said. “But you’d think he’s going into Year 7 like me because that’s just the presence that he holds and the type of guy that he is. And I think what’s been cool to see is just his growth and maturity as a leader in our locker room, and the guy, right? And he’s earned every bit of that in the way that he’s worked, and the way that he’s played – especially in the biggest moments.

“He’s had a lot of experience just within a short two years, and his best ball is ahead of him which is scary because he has played at an MVP level. When the time does come he’ll be the reason we have an opportunity to win a Super Bowl.”

That’s high praise coming from the leader of a defense that has helped drive the 49ers’ recent run of success.

It’s also the reason San Francisco is going to ensure Purdy is going to stay around as their starting QB. After years of turmoil at the position they have a player they believe can help get them over the hump in ways previous QBs under Kyle Shanahan could not.

There will always be a team aspect to this iteration of the 49ers where the overall talent should put them in a position to contend every year. Even if Purdy never becomes as singularly dominant as a player like Patrick Mahomes, he has qualities both tangible and intangible that has San Francisco believing there’s a Lombardi Trophy in his (and their) future.

